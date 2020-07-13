WIN: The ultimate staycation break in Galway City

Have you booked your 2020 staycation yet? If you haven't, or you think you could do with another one, then you'll be happy to hear that Lovin.ie and the Harbour Hotel have teamed up to give away the ultimate overnight break away in Galway City to one of our lucky readers.

Stay overnight in a recently refurbished Superior Room, with breakfast and dinner in the popular AA Rosette Dillisk restaurant.

Not only will you be smack bang in the middle of all of the excitement Galway City has to offer, but you will also be in a great spot to access the glory of the Wild Atlantic Way and all of the thrilling outdoor activities to experience in the area.

Explore the enchanting Renville Woods, step back in time on the Aran Islands, get your kicks coasteering, take a stroll up Salthill Promenade or simply soak in the magic that we all love about Galway City.

Harbour Hotel, located on New Dock Street, is the staycation experience we're craving in 2020.

Complete with on-site parking, the completely renovated four-star hotel has some pretty attractive features.

With all social distancing measures in place, Dillisk on the Docks is a seriously top-class dining experience to be had in Galway. Delivering a menu of quality, freshness and seasonality, dining at this place is a must. It is an AA Rosette-awarded culinary experience, no less, and radiates just as much style and class as the rest of the hotel.

And the accommodation itself is a serious treat. The hotel's rooms are modern and bright and ooze both style and comfort, with features such as Bluetooth speakers, an HD TV, crisp linen sheets and blackout blinds to make your stay as comfortable as possible.

Fancy winning yourself this overnight break in Galway? All you have to do is fill in your details in the form below. Entrants must be over 18. See full T&Cs below.

Find out more about what a stay at the Harbour Hotel in Galway has to offer here.