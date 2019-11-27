You can get crafty and enjoy cocktails at the Roe & Co Distillery this Christmas

If you're looking for a fun and different way to meet up with your mates this festive season, then this series of crafty festive workshops will be of interest to you. And they take place in a whiskey distillery, no less.

The Roe & Co whiskey distillery in Dublin 8 is set to open its doors for a series of seriously festive workshops. If this is your first time hearing about the brand, Roe & Co is made from the finest hand-selected stocks of Irish malt and grain whiskeys and aged in bourbon casks. It has a signature smoothness of Irish Whiskey and remarkable depth of flavour including Vanilla, Toffee and spiced orchard fruits from its bourbon cask blend.

For €25 (the same price as a tour itself), you'll get to take part in one of these seriously fun workshops, enjoy two cocktails and get a free tour of the distillery. That's quite good value for money if you ask me...

The workshops will bring some of Ireland’s most impressive creatives together to get super crafty and inventive.

The series of events kicks off on Sunday, December 8 with a wreath-making workshop (how festive, right?) hosted by The Garden at Powerscourt Townhouse.

If you're looking to flex your green finger, this is the ideal workshop for you. Award-winning landscape artist Mark Grehan will be on hand to help you create the most beautiful Christmas wreath.

Mark will take inspiration from the vanilla and spiced orchard fruits flavours of the bourbon cask blend and assist you with your own modern festive wreaths that you'll be proud to hang at home.

Then on Tuesday, December 10, Roe & Co will team up with the gals from Sustainable Fashion Dublin for a fabulous upcycling and mending workshop.

In an intimate gathering, you'll have the chance to learn all about the importance of sustainable fashion and how to extend the lifespan of the clothes you already own.

And finally, on Sunday, December 15, there will be a festive grazing board workshop with Blacksheep Foods.

They'll help you to create your very own festive grazing board, perfect for sharing with family and friends this season. What a way to show off that you're the host with the most!

You'll become an expert at perfectly assembling delicious treats that will make your centrepiece just dreamy.

To attend these fun and festive workshops, simply add the event when booking your tickets to the distillery online.

The fully immersive 45-minute tours allow guests to witness the operational live distillery, hear the hum of production and witness the copper pot stills and mash tun from an impressive elevated glass walkway.

You’ll visit room 106 and then onto a Flavours Workshop.

And when the tour ends, you can sit back and relax in the distillery's Power House Bar with one of Roe & Co’s World Class cocktails.

To find out more about this incredible series of workshops taking place in one of the city's most exciting distilleries, head here.