You Cannot Miss This Deadly Hip Hop Experience At Longitude Over The Weekend

Put this on the festival hit list NOW

Longitude is a definite highlight on the Irish Festival calendar.

This weekend there will be a rake of crazy talented musical acts taking stage in Marley Park and it's going to be mighty craic.

To top it all off, one of our fave musical experiences will be making a comeback and we cannot wait.

2FM LIVE The Story of Hip Hop With Mo K & RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra is one you don't want to miss.

2FM LIVE The Story of Hip Hop is a journey through the decades, exploring the different vibes and sounds that came with them. 2FM’S DJ Mo K and the RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra will be joining forces and taking you on this journey from the first commercial hit in 1980 to contemporary tunes of today.

We're buzzing and we're sure we're not the only ones...

Orchestra

The act was a raging success at Electric Picnic last year, with over 14,000 people attending the performance.

Rappers Mango and Jafaris, singers Jass Kav and Erica Cody tore up the stage and this year it's set to be no different.

The 45-minute musical journey will showcase the unique and significant parts in the history and development of Hip Hop.

The musical performance will be taking place at 9:30pm on the Heineken Stage on Sunday.

