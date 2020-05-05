Close

WATCH: Dublin Zoo shares adorable video of its new penguin chicks

By James Fenton

May 5, 2020 at 5:03pm

Dublin Zoo has given us all the boost we needed today by sharing an Instagram video of its adorable new Humboldt penguin chicks.

Last week, Dublin Zoo announced that the two baby Humboldt penguins had arrived in recent weeks. The first one was born on March 29 to parents and Monica and Joey and was followed five days later by another baby, born to parents Magdalena and Patrick.

The new arrivals appear to be doing well, judging by this video shared by Dublin Zoo today. It shows them checking out their surroundings in a quieter than normal Dublin Zoo.

You can have a look at the cute video in all its glory below...

More of this please. According to Dublin Zoo, the two new arrivals are the 'newest members of the 16-strong colony in Dublin Zoo’s penguin habitat.'

We're sure everyone's looking forward to seeing them in person as soon as we get a chance.

