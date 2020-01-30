Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

  • Home /

  • Video /

  • Brass Onion Bistro is an unbelievable new restaurant that just opened up in Drumcondra

Brass Onion Bistro is an unbelievable new restaurant that just opened up in Drumcondra

By Alan Fisher

January 30, 2020 at 5:27pm

Share:

An unbelievable new restaurant has just opened up in Drumcondra and we went to check it out.

I was sitting right beside the kitchen watching all the glorious food go out and I wanted to try everything but, take a look at what I did end up ordering:

How good does the Brass Onion Bistro look?

It looks insane and guess what? It tastes even better.

I check out a lot of new openings so I think I'm getting harder to impress but the Brass Onion just blew me away.

It's in a quiet part of Drumcondra and the street was empty as I was walking up to the door but the minute I opened it, the sound of people chatting and Motown music burst out.

I couldn't believe how packed it was for 2.30 pm on a Wednesday. That's a big green tick from the locals after just one week of being open, in my eyes.

Right, down to the important stuff - what did I eat?

They have three menus for brunch, lunch, and dinner but I was ordering off the lunch menu.

I started off with some delicious wings that were covered in sauce, which is just the way I like them.

Nest up was cheesy fries with crispy bacon. Wow.

Brass Onion Bistro cheesy fries.

Seriously, they were a joke. Just look at how the cheese sauce was made on the pan in the above video.

Then the way in drips over the chips and it's topped with the bacon. My mouth is watering typing this.

Obviously it's not hard to find cheesy fries but these were sensational.

I then grabbed a burger that comes with applewood cheddar, bacon, avocado mouse and tomato relish along with the usual toppings of lettuce and tomato.

As you can see from the video, it has two thin patties which I really enjoyed and were still juicy.

More than anything the flavours throughout each bite were so tasty.

I finished off with some lemon tart that was delicious.

I genuinely could not recommend the Brass Onion Bistro enough.

There is free parking outside so no excuse not to make the trip.

READ MORE: A slick new pizza, pasta and grill place opened up on the Northside

Share:

Latest articles

Best Afternoon Tea in Dublin - here are nine of our top picks to try this year

Tasty city centre pop-up will raise money for Peter McVerry Trust

Seven mouth-watering Dublin kebabs you can order to the gaff

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is being screened in a Dublin pub tonight

You may also love

A slick new pizza, pasta and grill place opened up on the Northside

An unbelievable new dumpling spot has just opened up in Dublin

WATCH: Our top 10 videos of 2019

This new opening on Capel St has to be first on your foodie bucket list for the New Year

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy