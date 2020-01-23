Close

A slick new pizza, pasta and grill place opened up on the Northside

By Alan Fisher

January 23, 2020 at 10:17am

A slick new pizza, pasta and grill place recently opened up on the Northside and we went to check out what all the fuss was about.

I have seen the name pop up a couple of times over the last week so I had to see for myself.

Who doesn't love pizza, pasta, and grill anyway?

Say hello Nero XVII, to the newest addition to Cabra:

First of all, parmesan cheese on everything? Love it.

I tucked into a few different dishes as you can see and this is how they fared.

First up was a lovely piece of sirloin steak topped with gorgonzola, rocket, parmesan and a drizzle of balsamic dressing.

It was cooked to perfection for me. Nice and pink but not too bloody.

Steak from Nero XVII, the new pizza, pasta and grill restaurant.

It was also accompanied by skinny fries which are my preferred choice of chip.

Next up was a Caprese pizza that had buratta di bufala, cherry tomatoes, rocket, and olives.

Apart from me not overly liking olives, the pizza was delicious.

Nero XVII is a slick new pizza, pasta and grill restaurant in Cabra.

The best was kept for last in my opinion mind you.

The fettucini amatriciana pasta.

As you can see from the video, it was all made fresh right in front of me with crispy bacon, onion, chili and tomato sauce.

It was unbelievably tasty and it was a big portion while only costing €11.50.

Delicious pasta from Nero XVII

I loved the fact you can pick what type of pasta you want between rigatoni, linguini, and fettucini.

They also have gluten-free pasta and vegan cheese if needs be.

I also tried some tasty bruschetta and Nero fries. Delish.

This pizza, pasta and grill restaurant is a cracking addition to Cabra and I will definitely be back out to divulge in some more of their pasta options.

