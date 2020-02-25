Lil Portie announces three new pop-up dates

This will be very popular - you've been warned.

One of Dublin's hidden gems, Lil Portie serves up Caribbean food with a Latin twist - and it's seriously good.

A pop-up experience, the restaurant set up shop at Two Fifty Square for a series of sittings last year. Proving to be very popular, one of our own went out to sample the goods and in his words "good Lord, it's so good!".

Past menus included the likes of jerk chicken, salt fish, gumbo, Cuban pork shoulder tacos and their famous jackfruit patacones - like pulled pork but vegan.

We've been waiting for news of another pop-up since last December but luckily the wait is over as Lil Portie has revealed plans for three upcoming pop-ups. And soon too.

The first two will be housed in Two Fifty Square in Rathmines, this Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm. Bookings can be made through [email protected]

The third event will take place at The Fumbally Stables on March 8th at 5:30pm. Classed as a Sunday Roast, diners will be treated to a Caribbean take on the traditional Sunday setup. All served family-style, combining local Irish produce with spices and zests from the Caribbean shores.

Reservation only, tickets cost €33 and can be gotten here.

(Header image courtesy of @lilportie)

READ NEXT: Five jazz nights in Dublin