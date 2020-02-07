The Maple Tree in Saggart will host a special brunch event in aid of Pieta House this March.

Popular Saggart restaurant, The Maple Tree, has teamed up with renowned celebrity chef Derry Clarke to fundraise for Pieta House.

Joining forces in aid of a good cause, together they've created a custom brunch menu that is most definitely worth getting out of bed for.

What's for breakfast? All manner of tasty things - including scotch eggs served with crispy bacon, spicy beans, field mushrooms and of course black and white pudding...for what Irish breakfast is complete without them?

Not to mention toast, pastries, prosecco and fresh orange juice, as well as vegan and veggie options. Sounds like they'll have all bases covered there.

A Michelin Star Chef, Derry is also a Saggart native himself. Speaking of the event, he said:

"I'm delighted to work with my local, The Maple Tree on this wonderful event to raise funds and also awareness for the important work of Pieta House.

The morning will be a wonderful celebration of the local community and a chance to socialise over good food while supporting a very important cause."

All proceeds from the event will go to supporting the work of Pieta House - a charity that provides a free, therapeutic approach to people in suicidal distress or engaging in self-harm.

The brunch is set to take place on March 21 at 11am. Tickets cost €15 a head and are on sale now.

