Hit West End show Aladdin to arrive at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre next year

Aladdin is one show you need to see.

Aladdin is officially coming to the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre next year, and we have a feeling it will sell out quickly.

The hit West End show will run at the Grand Canal Dock theatre for three weeks in 2024, from March 20th to April 14th.

This thrilling production is filled with unforgettable magic, comedy, and breathtaking performances, and audiences are bound to be blown away by the stage adaptation after falling in love with the classic Disney movie over 30 years ago.

Don’t miss this extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite.

The Irish shows will star Yeukayi Ushe as Genie and introduce Gavin Adams as Aladdin.

Adam Strong stars as Jafar, Jo Servi as Sultan, Angelo Paragoso as Iago.

The musical also stars Nay-Nay as Babkak, Adam Taylor as Omar, and Nelson Bettencourt as Kassim.

Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster from October 13th.

