The EPIC Museum unveils new exhibition dedicated to The Pogues and Shane MacGowan

The exhibition has been months in the making.

The EPIC Museum on the Quays has just unveiled a new exhibition dedicated to The Pogues and the late Shane MacGowan, entitled 'They Gave the Walls a Talking', in collaboration with magazine and website Hot Press.

It has been months in the making, long before the sad passing of Shane MacGowan on November 30th, and a huge amount of research has gone into this temporary exhibition.

This compelling exhibition sheds light on the evolution of The Pogues, the emergence of punk rock, and the significant influence of the Irish diaspora on the British music scene. It also delves into the fascinating origins of the iconic 'Fairytale of New York.'

Advertisement

With contributions from notable figures such as Siobhan MacGowan, Glen Hansard, Nick Cave, 'Fairytale of New York' producer Steve Lillywhite, Imelda May, and Hot Press editor Niall Stokes, along with materials from the Hot Press archive, Shane's family, and the late Frank Murray's family (the band's original manager), this exhibit is a must-see for music enthusiasts.

Head of Exhibitions & Programmes at EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum, Nathan Mannion said this of the exhibition:

"The Pogues are one of the greatest Irish bands of all time. They were part of an increasingly successful wave of Irish emigrant artists who made it big in Britain in the 1980’s and ‘They Gave the Walls a Talking’ charts the marvellously wild, fiercely fiery, and – in the end – wonderfully inspiring contribution The Pogues have made to music in Ireland and across the world. While we were all deeply saddened by the recent passing of Shane MacGowan, it seems especially fitting now to celebrate the songs and the music of The Pogues. It is an opportune time to reflect on how the band, along with their legendary lead singer and songwriter, became so widely loved and admired."

You can find the They Gave The Walls A Talking exhibition runs from December 12th until January 31st.

Advertisement

Header images via Instagram / EPIC

READ ON:

- Boom - A new coffee spot is set to open on Francis Street this week

- 'Frostbit boy' announces aim to become Taoiseach with Conor McGregor as President

Advertisement

- Eatyard has welcomed a new taco truck and a new pasta truckttoria