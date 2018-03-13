Two Of Our Fave Food Spots Are Teaming Up To Make The Milkshake Of ALL Milkshakes

You HAVE to see this!

This milkshake will bring all the boys to the yard.

If you haven't tried the milkshakes from Bujo Burger Joint yet you've really been missing out, they are probably the best milkshakes I've ever had (it's genuinely like drinking heaven).

As if they couldn't get any better, Bujo are teaming up with Aungier Danger to make this sweet treat:

Yep, you've guessed it...

This brand new milkshake has a white chocolate, blueberry donut on top of it. It's made from thick, creamy Coolhull Farm ice cream and it genuinely looks like the dream.

*drools profusely*

The milkshake is being released for Earth Hour, which takes place on March 24th between 8:30-9:30pm. Earth Houris a worldwide movement organised by the World Wide Fund for Nature that encourages everyone to turn off non-essential electrical products for one hour.

Food for a good cause? Eh, yes please!

