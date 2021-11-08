Looking for a family friendly Christmas activity? Bosco is coming to this Dublin theatre

Hello boys and girls!

If you're looking for the perfect Christmas night out for you and your family, look no further. Ireland's most beloved puppet is back for the festive season, and can't wait to see all the girls and boys at this special Christmas show at Dun Laoghaire's Pavilion Theatre.

Bosco is Bosco, not a boy, not a girl, just a Bosco: a cheeky, lovely, funny, slightly-cracked, irrepressible, eternal five-year-old who lives in a box and who loves nothing more than to just be Bosco and meet all the boys and girls.

After starring on Irish tv and capturing the hearts of audiences for over three decades, Bosco is back in this magical production of Hansel and Gretel. In this enchanted story, a silly witch tries to capture Hansel and Gretel but they prove to clever for her. with its brilliant array of characters, lots of fun and excitement through this completely interactive live experience with the absolute magic of Puppet Theatre.

Bosco will land at the Pavilion on the 18th of December, with shows at 12:30 and 4:30pm. Hansel and Gretel is suitable for puppet lovers aged 3 and up, with special prices available for families of 4. Tickets are available HERE.

Header image via Pavilion Theatre

