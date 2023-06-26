Muse announce Dublin gig as part of their world tour

They're regularly named as one of the best live bands in the world.

Rock trio Muse have announced a date at Dublin's 3Arena as part of their Will of the People world tour, taking place on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.

It will mark their first show in Ireland since 2016.

The Grammy Award winning outfit will be supported on the night by London rockers Nova Twins. They also announced they'll be playing Manchester's AO Arena and two shows at The O2 London.

The news comes as the Devon outfit finished up a summer tour of the UK and Europe with Royal Blood in Milton Keynes last night (June 25).

The #WillOfThePeople World Tour returns to the UK & Ireland this September and October, with special guests @NovaTwinsMusic 🔥 Register for pre-sale access now.

Pre-sale tickets available Wednesday 5th July at 9am. General on sale Friday 7th July at 9am. https://t.co/qKm7Y4I4YF pic.twitter.com/AuOhkEfkmj — muse (@muse) June 26, 2023

Muse released their ninth studio album, 'Will of the People', last year, where it jumped to #1 on the UK Official Album Chart. The chart-topping accolade marked their seventh consecutive album to top the chart, which began with 2003's Absolution.

Consisting of singer and guitarist Matt Bellamy, bassist Chris Wolstenholme and drummer Dom Howard, Muse released their first record, 'Showbiz', in 1999. Starting as a melancholic alternative rock outfit, the band found more mainstream success with albums like 'Absolution' and 'Black Holes and Revelations' and became known for their high energy, concept focused live performances.

They became known as one of the best stadium rock bands in the world and in recent years have experimented with their music on albums like 'Drones' and 'Simulation Theory'.

Over their career, the band have won two Grammy Awards, two Brit Awards, five MTV Europe Music Awards and eight NME Awards.

This article originally appeared on JOE

Header image via Getty Images

