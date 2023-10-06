Who is Sean McGirr? The Dubliner announced as Alexander McQueen's Creative Director

Irish-born, London-based Sean McGirr has just been announced as Sarah Burton's successor in the fashion house

McGirr's new role comes after the head of the brand for the last 13 years, Sarah Burton, took her final bow at Paris Fashion Week passing the metaphorical baton to the Dubliner.

This marks a new era for the designer as Sean will be the first Creative Director to have never worked under the founder Lee McQueen.

Yet just because he didn’t work with the man behind Alexander McQueen doesn’t mean that his CV is lacking, quite the opposite in fact as the brand’s parent company Kering must have found out when they hired him.

After studying at the prestigious Central Saint Martins fashion school in London he began to carve out a name for himself in the industry, designing menswear alongside Christophe Lemaire at Uniqlo.

Sean began designing womenswear for the Belgian label Dries Van Noten in Antwerp before he departed in 2020 to continue his career at JW Anderson.

Here the 35-year-old oversaw men’s collections before adding womenswear to his impressive resume.

Speaking about their new Creative Director, Gianfilippo Testa, CEO of Alexander McQueen, said: “We are delighted to welcome Sean McGirr as Creative Director. With his experience, personality, and creative energy, he will bring a powerful creative language to Alexander McQueen while building on its unique heritage.”

François-Henri Pinault, Chairman and CEO of Kering, added: “Alexander McQueen is a House we are passionate about, and we are confident that Seán McGirr will be able to pursue its journey with a new creative impetus. We look forward to opening this new chapter in the history of this unique brand.”

Though no date has been confirmed for his debut show as the new head of the fashion house we can’t wait to see what’s in store.

