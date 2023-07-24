The epic Corona Sunset experience is coming to Dublin this August

Brought to you by Corona

Love food, music and great beer? Add this event to the calendar immediately

Looking for ideas to fill those long evenings as we reach the last stretch of Summer? Look no further.

Corona is continuing to celebrate the launch of Corona Draught with a series of sunset events around Ireland, with the next one set for Thursday, August 3.

Head down to Opium Botanical Gardens in Dublin (once you've nabbed your ticket!) and prepare for a night full of delicious tacos and Corona on draught.

On the night, you'll get the opportunity to try the refreshing taste of Corona on draught paired with some tasty food courtesy of Tacos by Los Chicanos, while DJ R Kitt will be on the decks to keep us dancing well into the night. This super exciting DJ is one to watch and if you've yet to experience a R Kitt set, then you're in for an absolute treat at this sunset event. As if that wasn't enough, you can also expect live visual installations and experiences designed to help guests connect with nature at the peak of golden hour.

All in attendance will get to sample some amazing Mexican food prepared especially for the event, a complimentary pint (or two) and a night of great tunes. What's more, the event will raise funds for Clean Coasts, a programme that works with communities to care for and protect our waterways, coastlines and marine life. Tickets for the event are a steal at €7, and you can nab your spot right here.

This summer marks the first time that Corona is on draught in Ireland, with selected outlets serving the chilled pints to beer enthusiasts. You can check out which of your local pubs have Corona on draught available via the Corona website.

If you can't make it to the event in Dublin, don't worry. Follow Corona on Eventbrite to be kept up to date with all the latest events coming up this summer.

Please drink responsibly.