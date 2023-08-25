The Glass Mask Theatre Experience has your next night out sorted

Brought to you by Glass Mask Theatre

With tasty food and exciting new theatre, there's a lot to love about this Dawson Street venue.

When it comes to catch-ups with friends or date nights, it's always fun to mix it up a bit and opt for an experience that offers a little more than just dinner and drinks.

One Dublin experience that has caught our attention is the Glass Mask Theatre Experience. This immersive indie theatre and wine bar on Dawson Street invites guests to enjoy tasty food and fine wine as well as some cutting-edge culture courtesy of Ireland's rising stars.

2023 has already seen some impressive Irish premieres at the Glass Mask Theatre, including Samuel D. Hunter's The Few, Eva O'Connor's Horse Play and Sean Basil Crawford's The Rice Krispie Killer. What's more, it was named Theatre Company of the Year in their first season by the Irish Arts Review.

Advertisement

The Venue

Glass Mask Theatre is situated in the heart of Dublin, in the Bestseller Café on the elegant and historic Dawson Street in Dublin. This stunning venue is a stone's throw away from the bustling Grafton Street shopping district, and it's also well-serviced by both Dublin Bus and the Luas.

The Menu

Before you take your seats for a night at the theatre, pop by the Bestseller Café and grab something to eat from the Evening Menu. Doors open at 6pm, and you can grab a table and choose from light snacks like cheese, charcuterie boards, olives, almonds and more. The Bestseller Café is open all day, so swing by and you might get a glimpse of actors learning their lines, or playwrights working on upcoming scripts.

Advertisement

The Drinks

There's a great variety of wines on tap and by the glass, so you can take your pick from a wide selection of red, white, rosé and sparkling wines. Or, if you're more cocktail inclined, you can pick a beverage from the specially curated cocktail menu. We'd be keen to try the Selfish Giant, which is made from coconut cordial, pineapple, mango juice and Prosecco, or the Dubliners, a berry-flavoured cocktail.

The Theatre

Glass Mask Theatre is a local company run by Rex and Migle Ryan, a married couple committed to platforming new plays from some of Ireland's best and rising playwrights. The company's mission is to create a unique theatre experience that engages and challenges audiences. Since opening, Glass Mask Theatre has debuted new Irish plays as well as international premieres. Upcoming events at Glass Mask Theatre include Playground, a new writing festival, and The Road To Joe, a new play written by Carmel Winters and directed by Rex Ryan.

Advertisement

The Tickets

For more information or to secure tickets for an upcoming Glass Mask Theatre Experience, visit the company's website right here.

Upcoming Performances

28 August to 16 September: The Road to Joe by Carmel Winters, directed by Rex Ryan, starring Cillian O'Gairbhi

The Road to Joe by Carmel Winters, directed by Rex Ryan, starring Cillian O'Gairbhi 3 to 28 October: Tempesta by Deirdre Kinahan, directed by Marc Atkinson Borrull featuring live music from Steve Wickham

Tempesta by Deirdre Kinahan, directed by Marc Atkinson Borrull featuring live music from Steve Wickham 13 November to 2 December: Describe the Night by Rajiv Joseph, directed by Rex Ryan.

Advertisement

Brought to you by Glass Mask Theatre