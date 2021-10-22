Tickets are now on sale for Tradfest Temple Bar 2022

The tickets went on sale last week for this January event!

Calling all Trad music lovers. Tradfest Temple Bar 2022 is going ahead from the 26th-30th January. There are multiple venues for this five day event, including St. Patrick's Cathedral and Dublin Castle.

Their website states: "We are back with a full programme of amazing artists playing against breath-taking backdrops."

More exciting yet? They have Samantha Mumba as part of their extensive line-up. Mumba will make her Tradfest debut in 2022 and will perform an acoustic set in the Pepper Canister Church. You have to admit, that's pretty iconic.

This year is truly making up for lost time and you do not want to miss it.

Tickets are on sale HERE.

Header image via Instagram/tradfesttemplebar

