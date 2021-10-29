5 autumnal cocktails to try in Dublin this week

As the age-old saying goes, there's always time for a cocktail.

Especially a cocktail that's in keeping with the autumnal aesthetic you've carefully curated for yourself this season. You put in the hard graft wearing massive scarves and wooly tights at the start of October when it was still 18 degrees, now there's more of a nip in the air and you can truly get into your seasonal groove. What a time to be alive! If you're on the hunt for the perfect beverage to match your vibe, here are a few we recommend trying this week.

Bloody Rabbit from Lemon & Duke

Based on a New York Sour, this baby is made with Jameson with flavours of lemongrass, lime and bitters. It's a bit like a cold mulled wine and is absolutely divine.

Mulled Apple Juice from The Cake Cafe

Tis the season for anything mulled. We can't get enough.

The Puca from Fire Steakhouse

This cocktail with Grand Marnier, cinnamon, apricot and cream is like a costume in itself! Spooky and delish.

The Hall'o'witch from Hendrick Smithfield

We've got another creepy one. This time with scotch whiskey, smoky pumpkin syrup and a bitta black magic.

Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini

We covered this seasonal dream beverage in more detail last week, but you could hardly leave it out of an autumnal cocktails list. An absolute must try.

Header image via Instagram/firesteakhouse

