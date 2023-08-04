Liath announce closure of their street food venture at Blackrock Market

"This is not where we stop, but this is where we park for now."

Phase One by Bhonn Space, the same people behind 2 Michelin star restaurant Liath, have announced the end of their venture at Blackrock Market.

The spot was a street food restaurant and wine bar, serving up classic dishes like burgers, pierogies, and smoked potatoes for almost two years now.

They shared the news on Instagram, detailing what this means for their future:

Advertisement

"We have tested Phase One @ Bhonn Space since 2020, starting off with Liath streetfood. We set up shop in 2021 and smashed out dishes each week for the past two years in the Blackrock Market and had an absolute blast doing so.

Today and tomorrow will be our last. This is not where we stop, but this is where we park for now."

Phase One went onto thank all the loyal customers they built over their two year stint at the market, assuring them that they wasn't goodbye, just see you later.

If you've always wanted to sample the Liath menu, reservations for October have just opened up.

Header image via Instagram / Phase One by Bhonn Space

Advertisement

READ ON:

- Deer Park Hotel to be demolished to make way for new 'destination' Howth development

- Former Leinster rugby pub group tease opening of new bar in D2 location

- Think you can eat six toasties in 30 minutes? Here's your chance to prove it