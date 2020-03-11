Close

Biffy Clyro announce Dublin show as part of upcoming tour

By Darragh Murphy

March 11, 2020 at 10:22am

Biffy Clyro will return to Dublin later this year.

As part of their upcoming tour, Biffy Clyro have announced a show at the 3Arena in Dublin for October 7, with tickets going on sale on Friday, March 20.

The Scottish rockers also announced a Belfast gig, which will take place on October 6.

There was some speculation that Biffy Clyro would be announcing a performance at Electric Picnic due to the fact that the line-up for EP is to be announced on the same day as Biffy's UK and Irish tour but, as of now, it seems that it's just the 3Arena and SSE Arena in terms of upcoming shows on the island of Ireland.

With two tracks already released, Biffy Clyro's new album A Celebration of Endings is coming out on May 15 and fans who pre-order the album by 4pm on Monday, March 16 will receive access to an exclusive pre-sale for tour tickets.

Pre-sale opens at 10am on Wednesday, March 18.

Made up of frontman Simon Neil and twin brothers, James and Ben Johnston, Biffy Clyro were formed in 1995 but didn't begin receiving mainstream attention until 2007, when they released Puzzle.

A Celebration of Endings will be the group's ninth studio album.

READ NEXT - Six Handy Places To Eat Before A Gig At The 3 Arena

