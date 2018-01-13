Dublin

'90s Heads Will Absolutely Love This Gig In Rathmines Tonight

If you were a grunger in the early '90s tonight's the night to dust off the plaid shirt and ripped jeans. The Bowery in Rathmines is hosting a night in honour of rock legends Nirvana and Pearl Jam.

A post on the venue's website reads 'A night in honour of the Seattle Grunge giants Nirvana + Pearl Jam performed by Scentless Apprentice & The Pearl Jam Experience.'

Even if you're committed to a Dry January there's no harm in heading down for a boogie and some headbanging. Tickets cost €10 and you can buy them here. 

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

