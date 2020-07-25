Close

Don't forget - five Dublin streets will be pedestrianised on a trial basis from today

By Sarah Finnan

July 25, 2020 at 10:17am

A number of city centre streets will be pedestrianised on a trial basis from today as part of a four-weekend trial that will see the area used for outdoor seating.

Taking to social media to remind the good people of Dublin of the initiative, Lord Mayer Hazel Chu tweeted to say:

Folks, parts of Dublin city are being pedestrianised from 11am to 7pm this weekend. So go out for a gander and support local businesses. Great work @DubCityCouncil!"

Five streets will be pedestrianised initially, including South Anne Street, Duke Street, South William Street, Drury Street and Dame Court.

New outdoor seating has been provisionally granted for South Anne Street, from the junction of Dawson Street. Dublin Chamber shared a photo of where people can expect the new seating, adding that areas will occupy the parking spaces thereby leaving pavements free as normal.

All five areas will be closed off to traffic from 11am until 7pm on the following weekends:

  • July 25/26
  • August 1/2/3 (Bank Holiday weekend)
  • August 8/9
  • August 15/16

Other areas of Dublin have also been looking to pedestrianise areas for use by local businesses, including New Street in Malahide which started a 10-week pedestrianisation trial back in June. Aiming to bring an "open air, European-style feel to the heart of the village", the idea has proven to be a big hit with locals according to Fingal County Council.

Header image via Shutterstock/Dublin skyline

