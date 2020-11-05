EEK! This Dublin café will be opening for brunch for the first time this weekend

Brunch has a very special place in our hearts (and our bellies) so this is music to our ears.

Home to, what I consider to be, the best bagels in all of Dublin, Laine, My Love has made me one very happy human this Thursday. Why so? Because they've revealed that they'll be making their first foray into the brunch world this weekend.

Giving all the tasty details over on their insta, the team also shared some snaps of what customers can expect and drool-worthy isn't even the word.

"Our brunch menu launches this Saturday!! We have never opened for brunch before and were super excited to see where this takes us!

"We'll have gorgeous coffee, indulgent cakes and these delish brunch dishes that have been (happily) tried and tested by our staff!"

On the menu, you'll find the following:

Hazelnut butter and chocolate stuffed french toast, dulce de leche, maple and berries (with added crispy bacon)

Baby potato and black pudding/chorizo hash with two poached eggs, seed mix and homemade relish

Avo Toast with coconut bacon, seed mix, pickled onions and rocket

Like I said, drool-worthy isn't even the word. That's not good news, that's GREAT news. Just know that I'm very jealous of anyone who lives nearby.

Header image via Instagram/Laine, My Love