Order your Lovin Dublin Date Box meal kit for The Late Late Toy Show!

By Lynda Keogh

November 25, 2020 at 7:00am

The Lovin Dublin Date Box meal kit is officially available to order.

We've curated the best at-home meal kit in Dublin... if we do say so ourselves!

Our mission at Lovin Dublin is to bring you the very best lifestyle recommendations so that you can make the most of your time and money.

And now we're taking it one step further.

We're not just recommending the best at-home meal ideas... we're sending them right to your door! 

Let us introduce you to our Lovin Dublin Date Box!

Our Lovin Dublin Date Box is a curated two-course meal with drinks of your choice for the ultimate restaurant experience at home, available now on StuffUneed.ie.

What makes this the best at home meal kit in Dublin?

This box was curated by the Lovin Team to bring you a heavenly selection of our favourite things. Big shout out to StuffUNeed who will be delivering these delish boxes to hungry homebugs all over the county.

  • To start, enjoy a bowl of succulent and (buffalo) saucy chicken wings from Wing It - complete with a blue cheese dip and a few celery sticks for crunch.
  • For mains, two juicy AF burgers from our pals at Handsome Burger. Add the cheese, top with burger sauce and don't forget the pickles! Pop in between perfectly pillowy brioche buns - and voilà, you are Gordon Ramsey.
  • Then put the feet up, relax and enjoy a beer or two, or maybe you're up for a cheeky cocktail - either way, we've got you covered.

Don't be fooled by the name, our Lovin Dublin Date Box is made to be enjoyed on a number of different occasions - why not get to know your room-mate a little bit better, enjoy in lieu of the usual date night out and about, have a casual sibling catch up on a Friday night or why not mark anniversaries, birthdays and I miss yous with a mouth-watering meal, in the comfort of your own home. Whatever the occasion, this won't disappoint!

We love supporting Irish brands and companies, and we're proud to bring you the Lovin Dublin Date Box in collaboration some great Irish restaurants.

Click below to order your Lovin Dublin Date box now!

