'Mistletown' organisers announce that the Christmas fair will not be taking place this year

By James Fenton

November 4, 2020 at 1:29pm

Organisers of 'Mistletown', a Christmas fair that was due to be held at the Dublin City Fruit and Veg Market, have confirmed that it will not be taking place this year.

Back in September, it was announced that Mistletown would take place at the Dublin City Fruit and Veg Market, located between Capel Street and the Four Courts, from Saturday, December 5 until Wednesday, December 23.

Run by the same team that were behind the Dublin Docklands Christmas Festival, an update was issued this afternoon which says: 'We are very saddened to announce Mistletown Christmas Fair will not take place this year. Our teams have worked really hard and we are all looking forward to welcoming you at Mistletown 2021.'

Organisers added: 'thank you for the continuous support and on behalf of the team at Mistletown Christmas Festival, our partners, suppliers and Dublin City County Council: stay safe and look after one another!'

Dublin, along with the rest of Ireland, is currently under Level 5 of Covid-19 restrictions which are expected to remain in place until December 1 at the earliest.

