One of Dublin's favourite pubs has the kegs lined up for reopening

By James Fenton

June 3, 2021 at 3:01pm

Bless you, boys.

In just a few days, the pubs of Dublin will reopen their doors to the public (figuratively, as indoor dining is not yet permitted) and one of the spots we're most excited about revisiting is O'Donoghue's on Merrion Row.

O'Donoghue's confirmed last week that they will resume outdoor hospitality on June 7, in line with Government regulations and today they've teased followers with a pic of what's in store.

Facing out towards Merrion Row are dozens of kegs, lined up and ready for duty for when people return to the O'Donoghue's beer garden and it's a sight to behold to say the least...

O'Donoghues has been a favourite haunt for Dubliners for many a generation and it's great to see such a positive image after all that pubs have been through over the past 15 months.

Stick on another one there, lads.

