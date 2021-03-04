Plans in place for major apartment development on site of famous South Dublin pub

By James Fenton

March 4, 2021 at 3:56pm

Share:
Plans in place for major apartment development on site of famous South Dublin pub

A planning application has been lodged the construction of 299 apartments and a 22-bed hotel near The Goat pub in Goatstown.

Charlie Chawke, the owner of The Goat pub has lodged the application which, if approved would a levelling of extensions to the pub as as an outdoor seating area nearby. The proposal outlines 'the demolition of an existing commercial block on the site known as The Goat Centre and the removal of a number of extensions that have been added to the existing Goat Public House.'

Six retail units would also be included as well as a creche and an extension to the current pub. The plans were submitted by Charjon Investments Ltd, a company owned by Mr. Chawke.

(pic: thegoatshd.ie)

The complex would consist of 89 one-bedroom apartments, 202 two-bed room apartments and eight three-bedroom apartments.

More information can be found here.

(header pic: @thegoatbar)

READ NEXT: Dublin one of three host cities that could be cut from Euro 2020

Share:

Latest articles

Dublin one of three host cities that could be cut from Euro 2020

Lovin Games Weekly - There is a new Aliens game on the way

'It's in the Oxford dictionary' - First Dater tries to explain the concept of a spice bag

Varadkar advises city and town councils to prepare for an "outdoor summer"

You may also love

Dublin one of three host cities that could be cut from Euro 2020

Varadkar advises city and town councils to prepare for an "outdoor summer"

WATCH: Dublin Airport shares anniversary video of Beast from the East 

WATCH: Local man captures gorgeous footage of a foggy, deserted Dublin

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.