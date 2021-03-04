Plans in place for major apartment development on site of famous South Dublin pub

A planning application has been lodged the construction of 299 apartments and a 22-bed hotel near The Goat pub in Goatstown.

Charlie Chawke, the owner of The Goat pub has lodged the application which, if approved would a levelling of extensions to the pub as as an outdoor seating area nearby. The proposal outlines 'the demolition of an existing commercial block on the site known as The Goat Centre and the removal of a number of extensions that have been added to the existing Goat Public House.'

Six retail units would also be included as well as a creche and an extension to the current pub. The plans were submitted by Charjon Investments Ltd, a company owned by Mr. Chawke.

The complex would consist of 89 one-bedroom apartments, 202 two-bed room apartments and eight three-bedroom apartments.

