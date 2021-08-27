Seaweed croissants at this Dublin bakery? Now we've heard everything!

You can pick them up in Dublin and in Galway!

Seaweed and croissant are generally two words you don't pair together in the same sentence, let alone side by side. And yet it has been done. Eoin Cluskey of Bread 41, based on Pearse Street, has teamed up with JP McMahon of Tartare, café and wine bar in Galway to create such an item. From Saturday 21st August, these dillisk croissants and pain au chocolats will be available from both locations.

There won't be literal seaweed fronds coming out of your croissant - instead they use milled dillisk (a type of seaweed) to create the pastries. The collaboration aims to bring a taste of the West and we can't wait to try it. These pastries are limited edition and will sell for the next 4-6 weeks.

JP McMahon has a passion for seaweed and said of the idea, "When Eoin and I were developing the concept for the collaboration, my thoughts instantly turned to seaweed. I really wanted people to taste what we created and think of the sea."

This is just the first of many new recipes to come - it is said that wildflowers are the next item to be incorporated into pastries. If they're as innovative as the dillisk croissants, we're extremely excited to see what's next to come.

Header image via Robbie Reynolds for Tartare and Bread 41

READ ON: A subscription service for bread? Sign us up!