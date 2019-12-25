Close

  • Strawberry Hall Santa returned to Dublin pub after unique Christmas journey

By Darragh Murphy

December 25, 2019 at 9:00am

It was a December to remember for the Strawberry Hall Santa.

Last week, the Strawberry Hall pub took to social media to reveal that their beloved Santa Claus had gone missing.

The story took twists and turns as the Dublin pub cried out for Santa's safe return and the Father Christmas figure even had its own Instagram page set up.

The Strawberry Hall Santa showed up in various locations around the capital before a charitable ultimatum was made.

Those who took Santa vowed to return him before Christmas Day if Dubliners rallied together to raise €5,000 to "fix Santa's sleigh".

In reality, 100 per cent of any raised funds would go to the Developmental Education Centre in St. Vincent’s on the Navan Road.

True to their word, the lads who nabbed Saint Nick returned him to his rightful place on Christmas Eve after a grand total of €5,719 was raised.

In what will likely be the final post on the @Strawberryhall_Santa page, the caption reads: "Well folks what a journey I have been on, thanks to these men that brought me along my travels, sound men.

"I am now back home having some my wadi ready to go for tonight. Get to bed early kids I’ll pop in only when your asleep!!

"Happy Christmas folks and any donations over the period will be greatly appreciated."

