Dublin

This Shop Closing On The Northside Has Left Hundreds Furious

It closed quickly and without warning leaving many customers in the lurch and fuming.

Closed Sign

One of Ireland's biggest wedding shops has closed its door leaving 200 brides without bridesmaid dresses coming up to their big day. 

Wedding World in Marino in Dublin closed quickly and without warning and a recorded message on their phone line states that they have "ceased trading". 

has closed suddenly leaving up to 200 brides without bridesmaid dresses for their big day.

It goes on to say that "all standing orders will be processed by the Dessy group" before giving customers a UK based number.

Michelle O’Neill, from the Dessy Group, spoke to Joe Duffy on RTÉ's Liveline, said she and her company only became aware of the closure on Thursday only to find that Wedding World would close the following weekend. 

She said her group is owed "a lot of money" from 2017 and that over 130 women have put in orders and paid Wedding World but which Dessy has not received nor been paid for.

As well as this, she believes that there may be as many as 200 women who have put in orders with the company and who are waiting for those orders to be processed.

On average, women pay a 50% deposit on these dresses before they even collect them. 

Dessy - the sole supplier of dresses to Wedding World - are currently trying to field as many phone calls for brides getting married in April and May so that they can sort out the nearest weddings first. 

Although they are trying to fulfill all orders, the group is telling customers that if they want to start the process of getting a refund, they must contact their credit card company. 

They also stated that "anyone who has paid Wedding World in full, but has not had their order passed on, will likely be left without dresses unless they want to make a fresh order with Dessy."

READ NEXT: This Dublin Pub Is Donating All Of Its Bar Proceeds From Good Friday To Charity

The nature of Irish 'Lickarsery' and Harry Styles' sexuality... listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch. Subscribe here

weddings Dublin weddings in dublin bride
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
This Shop Closing On The Northside Has Left Hundreds Furious
This Shop Closing On The Northside Has Left Hundreds Furious
This Dublin Pub Is Donating All Of Its Bar Proceeds From Good Friday To Charity
This Dublin Pub Is Donating All Of Its Bar Proceeds From Good Friday To Charity
Dublin's Newest Millionaire Has Been Revealed And We're Extremely Jealous
Dublin's Newest Millionaire Has Been Revealed And We're Extremely Jealous
A Number Of Issues Have Left Large Parts Of Dublin Without Water Until Later Today
A Number Of Issues Have Left Large Parts Of Dublin Without Water Until Later Today
Consider This Shiny New Camden St Cocktail Bar Your Weekend Go-To
Consider This Shiny New Camden St Cocktail Bar Your Weekend Go-To
These Are All The Phones Found On Dublin Bus In The Past Week
These Are All The Phones Found On Dublin Bus In The Past Week
Calls Made For Luas To Provide Alternative Transport Due To Overcrowded Trams
Calls Made For Luas To Provide Alternative Transport Due To Overcrowded Trams
Dublin Ranks Higher Than Paris And Rome In New Global Quality Of Life Survey
Dublin Ranks Higher Than Paris And Rome In New Global Quality Of Life Survey
'Northside Or Southside? Having Lived On Both There's Only One Winner For Me'
'Northside Or Southside? Having Lived On Both There's Only One Winner For Me'
Dublin Bus Could Introduce 24-Hour Services Before The End Of The Year
Dublin Bus Could Introduce 24-Hour Services Before The End Of The Year
The Snow Is Clearing In Dublin But 'Severe Frost' Is On The Way
The Snow Is Clearing In Dublin But 'Severe Frost' Is On The Way
WATCH: The Script Broke A Guinness World Record In The Most Irish Way Possible On Paddy's Day
WATCH: The Script Broke A Guinness World Record In The Most Irish Way Possible On Paddy's Day
This Dublin Pub Is Donating All Of Its Bar Proceeds From Good Friday To Charity
Dublin

This Dublin Pub Is Donating All Of Its Bar Proceeds From Good Friday To Charity
Dublin's Newest Millionaire Has Been Revealed And We're Extremely Jealous
Dublin

Dublin's Newest Millionaire Has Been Revealed And We're Extremely Jealous
This Flahavan's Breakfast Pop-Up On Harcourt Street Is Giving Away FREE Porridge On Three Mornings This Week
Sponsored

This Flahavan's Breakfast Pop-Up On Harcourt Street Is Giving Away FREE Porridge On Three Mornings This Week
Dublin City Council Have Made A Decision On The Rolling Stones Croke Park Concert
Entertainment

Dublin City Council Have Made A Decision On The Rolling Stones Croke Park Concert

Dublin Is Officially More Expensive To Live In Than London
News

Dublin Is Officially More Expensive To Live In Than London
Lonely Planet Has Chosen Dublin Coddle As One Of The World's Best Bowl Foods
What's On

Lonely Planet Has Chosen Dublin Coddle As One Of The World's Best Bowl Foods
The Official Opening Date For Ireland's First Krispy Kreme Has Just Been Announced
News

The Official Opening Date For Ireland's First Krispy Kreme Has Just Been Announced
The Lighthouse Cinema Is Hosting A Dog-Friendly Screening On Good Friday
Entertainment

The Lighthouse Cinema Is Hosting A Dog-Friendly Screening On Good Friday

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin