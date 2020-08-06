Close

Work on city centre outdoor seating area expected to be completed by the weekend

By James Fenton

August 6, 2020 at 12:56pm

Work on an area of outdoor seating is expected to be completed by this weekend as Dublin continues its pedestrianisation trial.

Over the past two weekends, pedestrians have availed of the additional space allowed by the banning of vehicular traffic in the Grafton Street area. Two trial weekends have already passed and with two more still to come, you still have some chances to drop into the city centre and get a feel for the atmosphere.

If you're able to head into town this Saturday or Sunday, you could be one of the first people to enjoy a new outdoor seating area on South Anne Street. It will mean that customers of Coffeeangel and neighbouring businesses will be able to soak it all in while bathed in the sunshine that's expected to arrive in Dublin this weekend. Not a bad way to spend an afternoon in the city, right?

Coffeeangel posted the below image of the ongoing works along with the assurance that Dublin City Council will have it ready for the weekend...

The Grafton Street area will see the third of four pedestrianisation trials take place this weekend, with the following streets closed off to traffic:

  • South Anne Street
  • Duke Street
  • South William Street
  • Drury Street
  • Dame Court

The move has been hugely popular with businesses and the public alike and there have been calls to extend the trial to a seven-day-a-week basis. If this kind of success continues, pedestrianisation could well be the way forward for Dublin city centre.

(header pic: @coffeeangel)

