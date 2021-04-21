Zozimus Bar announce their return to the Dublin drinks scene

By Lynda Keogh

April 21, 2021 at 5:50pm

Did you really ever go to Zozimus if you didn't get a picture of the umbrellas on Anne's Lane?

After closing their doors 8 months ago, the crew at Zozimus announced this evening that they are set to return tomorrow! Yes, you read that right. There's no hanging around or leading us on, tomorrow (Thursday 22nd) you'll be able to swing by that iconic lane to pick up a take-home cocktail or an ice cold pint.

Grab some drinks to-go, get the BBQ on and you're all set for a cracker evening in the back garden.

I think we can all agree that its SO good to see some of our favourite spots re-emerge from the shitshow that was/is 2020/2021. We've missed you!

Their opening hours will be Thursday - Sunday, from 2pm. See ya under the umbrellas-ellas-ellas-ay!

 

 

Lead Image via Instagram/zozimusbar

