All PS4 and PS5 players are getting a free game from Sony this month

It is part of their Play At Home initiative.

Last year, Sony gave away two free games to all PS4 owners - Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey - as part of a stay-at-home initiative by the console creators, designed as a way to encourage gamers to stay indoors during the pandemic.

This week, they have announced that they are giving another game away for free, this time to all owners of a PS4 and a PS5.

Ratchet & Clank is available to download for all owners of either console, completely free of charge, and without a need for any subscription, until Wednesday, March 31.

The 2016 game is a re-imagining of the first Ratchet & Clank game, released way back in 2002, and was received very well by critics, scoring 85% on Metacritic.

Additionally, Sony have announced that they will be making more games available as part of their Play At Home Initiative, for both PS4 and PS5 right through to June, although those titles have yet to be announced.

And if you decide to download Ratchet & Clank and enjoy it, you'll be very happy to hear that the sequel, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, is set to arrive on PS5 on Friday, June 11.