Barry Keoghan mentioned during UK Parliament speech

The Irish actor recently picked up his first Oscar nomination.

Following his Oscar nomination this week, Irish actor Barry Keoghan was mentioned in UK Parliament on Thursday (26 January).

Keoghan received the nod from the Academy Awards for his scene-stealing turn as the character of Dominic in Irish comedy-drama The Banshees of Inisherin (you can read more about Ireland's success at the nominations right here).

@ChrisLawSNP speech in Parliament just now, talking about his Care Experience and asking for a debate on Protected Characteristics. How much does this mean that he is standing up for us to be heard? #CEP pic.twitter.com/yj8hHfkDoY — Terry Galloway (@TerryGalloway) January 26, 2023

The actor, who spent seven years in foster care growing up, was referenced in UK Parliament by Scottish MP Chris Law as he discussed the treatment of children in social care settings.

Advertisement

"It's a little-known fact that both the famous Irish actor Barry Keoghan and I have both something very special in common," Law said.

"We're both care experienced and as care experienced people, the odds of either of us making a success of our lives has all the cards stacked against us.

"So, I'd like to take this opportunity to say to Barry, the very best of luck and I'll be rooting for you at the Oscars.

"A recess in the Government's response to the independent review of children's social care is imminently due and it's far too often the voices of those who matter most that are not listened to.

Advertisement

"As of last night, 11 councils across these islands have introduced protected characteristics and more are set to follow.

"Wouldn't it be fantastic if the UK would be the first in the world to recognise care experienced people in this way?

"So, can the lead of this house promise me and other care experienced people - whether their from my constituency of Dundee, Scotland or across these islands - that their voices will be heard when this response is published, with a debate in Government time to discuss the fundamental importance of this recommendation and amend the quality to implement it?"

In response, Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt thanked Law for raising the "incredibly important issue" and joined him in "wishing Barry every success".

Advertisement

This article originally appeared on JOE

Header image via Instagram/keoghan2

READ ON: BBC apologise for claiming Paul Mescal as British following Oscar nomination