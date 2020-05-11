WATCH: Dublin soul singer held a concert for her neighbours in the sunshine and it looked like heaven

This looks like a gorgeous way to spend an afternoon in the sunshine. A Dublin soul singer held a small street concert for her neighbours over the weekend and it looked like it was just lovely. And I'm kind of jealous that I wasn't here to enjoy it.

Performing from the front of her house, singer-songwriter Zeinab gave her neighbours a serious treat with some gorgeous vocals.

Zeinab decided to put on the performance as it was her neighbour Marie's 71st birthday.

"I performed an Instagram live gig on Wednesday night from the comfort of my living room, and afterwards my neighbour Katie (@katiekavphoto of Dublin 8 Doortrait fame), said that one of our other neighbours (Marie) was celebrating her 71st birthday on Saturday and would be amazing if I could come out and perform for her. We have quite an active little community on our road, so I posted it on our road’s private Facebook page and everyone got on board," she explained.

"We said 3pm out on the street, and I’d be out to sing a couple of songs.

"I’d say there were about 45/50 people there (all socially distant). Possibly the biggest festival happening this summer.

"It was very surreal performing just outside my house, for all the people with their pet dogs and the curious cats wondering what all the noise was about, it was great fun though, I absolutely loved it, and will hopefully do it again soon."

Zeinab is a Dublin born, Soul/RnB singer-songwriter who takes inspiration from legends such as Ella Fitzgerald and Billie Holiday.

The Dublin soul singer is set to release three new singles in 2020, having just released her single 'You Don't Know', a collaboration with Joe Cleere.