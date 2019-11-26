€15 silver coin unveiled by Central Bank in tribute to Phil Lynott

To mark 70 years since the birth of Phil Lynott, the Central Bank has issued a €15 silver commemorative coin in his honour.

The coin was launched by President Michael D. Higgins on Tuesday at St. Kevin’s College, Crumlin, where Lynott used to go to school.

The Thin Lizzy frontman remains one of the most beloved figures in Irish music history and his memory is now set in silver, .925 sterling silver to be precise.

The coin, which features Lynott playing his bass guitar, was designed by numismatic artist Sandra Deiana.

Only 3,000 Phil Lynott coins will be issued and they will be available to buy from Wednesday, 27 November at 10am for €64.99 on www.collectorcoins.ie while stocks last. Those who intend to purchase the coin are reminded that there is a limit of three coins per transaction.

Central Bank Deputy Governor Sharon Donnery, who grew up in Crumlin, said: "The Central Bank is proud to be issuing this fabulous coin to celebrate such an iconic musician. We are particularly pleased to be launching it in Crumlin: Phil Lynott grew up on Leighlin road and went to school here at St Kevin’s College.

"Phil Lynott’s iconic status, his contribution to modern Irish music and the enduring popularity of his music is why the Bank has issued a coin honouring him."