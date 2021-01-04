Irish Twitter remembers Phil Lynott on the 35th anniversary of his passing

Remembering Phil Lynott on the anniversary of his death, today marks 35 years since the singer's passing.

One of the greatest Irish musicians of recent years, Irish Twitter has been remembering Phil Lynott on the 35th anniversary of his passing. Arguably best known as the frontman of popular band Thin Lizzy, the Dubliner is somewhat of an international icon and there are very few people who don't know the man, the myth, the legend.

Still held in very high regard, he's widely considered to be one of the country's most talented musicians and it's clear that people have nothing but praise for the famous rocker.

Describing him as "the king of cool", some have even declared him to be "the finest musician to ever grace this planet".

Long live Phil Lynott. Finest musician to ever grace this planet. Never forgotten! #thinlizzy #phillynott pic.twitter.com/JULlyYCFxB — Hari (@hariharablr) January 4, 2021

#PhilLynott Phil Lynott died today 1986 age 36. Singer songwriter lead vocalist with Thin Lizzy. A great Rock Band. Whiskey In The Jar one of my favourite records of all time. R.I.P. Phil Lynott 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/hiltSsyfzw — ASKdes 🌎 (@ASK_des) January 4, 2021

On Phil Lynott’s 35th anniversary of his death, not only do I miss him, I miss his greatest fan, his mother Philomena who passed away the Summer before last. Philomena kept Phil’s memory alive & was a great lady as much as Phil was a legendary rocker. RIP Phil & Philomena. — Gavin Duffy (@GavinDuffy) January 4, 2021

Immortalised in paint on an electrical box in his hometown, Dublin artist Aine Macken impressed locals with her mural which was commissioned as part of the 'Dublin Canvas Colour in the County' initiative.