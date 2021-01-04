Close

Irish Twitter remembers Phil Lynott on the 35th anniversary of his passing

By Sarah Finnan

January 4, 2021 at 11:39am

Remembering Phil Lynott on the anniversary of his death, today marks 35 years since the singer's passing. 

One of the greatest Irish musicians of recent years, Irish Twitter has been remembering Phil Lynott on the 35th anniversary of his passing. Arguably best known as the frontman of popular band Thin Lizzy, the Dubliner is somewhat of an international icon and there are very few people who don't know the man, the myth, the legend.

Still held in very high regard, he's widely considered to be one of the country's most talented musicians and it's clear that people have nothing but praise for the famous rocker.

Describing him as "the king of cool", some have even declared him to be "the finest musician to ever grace this planet".

Immortalised in paint on an electrical box in his hometown, Dublin artist Aine Macken impressed locals with her mural which was commissioned as part of the 'Dublin Canvas Colour in the County' initiative.

