Leo Varadkar got a shoutout from Jimmy Kimmel yesterday

Leo Varadkar's recent decision to return to medicine has been lauded by American talk show host, Jimmy Kimmel.

While some cynics have suggested that Leo Varadkar's decision to re-register as a doctor and assist workers on Ireland's frontline fight against Covid-19 is no more than a public relations manoeuvre, the fact remains that An Taoiseach will be helping medical professionals by working one session a week.

Varadkar's return to medicine has been praised by many and it even earned him a shout-out on one of Jimmy Kimmel's at-home monologues.

The host of Jimmy Kimmel Live addressed Varadkar in his monologue yesterday.

"The Prime Minsiter of England is very ill. Boris Johnson is in intensive care right now with coronavirus," Kimmel said in the below clip.

"And the Prime Minister of Ireland is at the hospital too. But he's there to work!

"Prime Minister Leo Varadkar renewed his medical license so he could volunteer as a doctor.

"Meanwhile our President (Trump) is also volunteering as a doctor by arbitrarily prescribing Lupus pills and fish tank chemicals at every press conference he holds."

Varadkar will reportedly assist with phone consultations for patients once a week throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

READ NEXT - Gardai handed powers to arrest people flouting travel restrictions over Easter weekend



