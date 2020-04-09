Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Leo Varadkar got a shoutout from Jimmy Kimmel yesterday

By Darragh Murphy

April 9, 2020 at 11:45am

Share:

Leo Varadkar's recent decision to return to medicine has been lauded by American talk show host, Jimmy Kimmel.

While some cynics have suggested that Leo Varadkar's decision to re-register as a doctor and assist workers on Ireland's frontline fight against Covid-19 is no more than a public relations manoeuvre, the fact remains that An Taoiseach will be helping medical professionals by working one session a week.

Varadkar's return to medicine has been praised by many and it even earned him a shout-out on one of Jimmy Kimmel's at-home monologues.

The host of Jimmy Kimmel Live addressed Varadkar in his monologue yesterday.

"The Prime Minsiter of England is very ill. Boris Johnson is in intensive care right now with coronavirus," Kimmel said in the below clip.

"And the Prime Minister of Ireland is at the hospital too. But he's there to work!

"Prime Minister Leo Varadkar renewed his medical license so he could volunteer as a doctor.

"Meanwhile our President (Trump) is also volunteering as a doctor by arbitrarily prescribing Lupus pills and fish tank chemicals at every press conference he holds."

Varadkar will reportedly assist with phone consultations for patients once a week throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

READ NEXT - Gardai handed powers to arrest people flouting travel restrictions over Easter weekend

Join Our Newsletter

* indicates required
Interests

Please confirm that you're happy to receive newsletter emails from Lovin Media Group:


You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.


Share:

Latest articles

11 Easter-inspired nail art to try your hand at this weekend

Netflix drops first look of new series starring Steve Carell and Lisa Kudrow

Challenge yourself with this unreal full body home workout

Another class mural has popped up in Dublin

You may also love

Netflix drops first look of new series starring Steve Carell and Lisa Kudrow

Another class mural has popped up in Dublin

Calls for more Inside The K after gripping season finale

Fans unsure about rumoured choice to play Joe Exotic in Tiger King movie

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy