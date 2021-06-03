The Light House Cinema announces reopening date

By James Fenton

June 3, 2021 at 10:52am

The Light House Cinema announces reopening date

The Light House Cinema have confirmed that they will be reopening their screens to patrons on Friday, June 25.

Cinemas are permitted to reopen from Monday, June 7 but The Light House are keeping us waiting that bit longer by confirming that they will be back in business on Friday, June 25.

Taking to socials, they wrote: 'We're beyond excited to announce that Light House will reopen on Friday June 25th! Thank you so much for your support in the last year and we can't wait to see you again. We saved you a seat!'

They added that opening week tickets will be on sale soon. Still a few weeks to wait to get back into the comfy surroundings of The Light House but it will no doubt be worth it. Stick on the popcorn.

(header pic: Light House Cinema)

