A new ice cream spot is opening in Castleknock this weekend

By James Fenton

June 3, 2021 at 9:37am

Castleknock residents have been blessed with the new openings recently and Bueno is the latest spot to park up in the area.

Just weeks after Bujo announced a new click-and-collect burger joint at Junction 6, Bueno have announced their arrival at Lidl in the village.

Opening up just in time for the Bank Holiday on Friday, June 4, Bueno offers a range of gorgeous looking milkshakes, sundae tubs, mini pancakes and even slices of cheesecake if you're feeling a bit devilish.

The below video would have ya running towards Lidl in Castleknock over the weekend, wouldn't it?

You can keep up to date with Bueno on Instagram here and have a look at their menu here.

