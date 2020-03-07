Love Island bosses hint at first confirmed islander for summer series

Could Nikita Rai be the first confirmed islander to enter the villa?

The winter edition of Love Island may only just have ended on February 23rd, but fans are already looking ahead to the summer series of the popular reality dating show - with a number of outlets reporting that the first contestant has been confirmed.

According to a number of reports, Love Island producers have revealed the first contestant set to enter the villa, naming influencer Nikita Rai for a stint on the summer series.

Originally rumoured to take part in the winter edition, there was talk that Nikita was lined up as one of the Casa Amor bombshells but it seems that show bosses are keen to save her for the next series instead.

A popular figure on social media, Nikita has a following of almost 94k on Instagram - where she posts pictures of her collaborations with Boux Avenue and Colour Pop Cosmetics.

People were unsure as to the future of Love Island following the tragic passing of Caroline Flack, however, ITV has since confirmed that the show will return for the summer series as usual.

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp were crowned the winners of the first-ever winter series, with Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman coming in at a close second.

So close in fact, that Paige and Finn won by only one per cent. According to the voting percentages, Paige and Finn got 44.52 per cent of the votes while Siannise and Luke T narrowly missed out on the £50,000 prize money, receiving 43.61 per cent of the votes.

Third place when to Demi Jones and Luke Mabbott, while Jess Gale and Ched Uzor came in fourth.

An exact date for the Love Island summer has yet to be confirmed. Anyone interested in applying to take part can do so by visiting the ITV website.

READ NEXT: Michael Fassbender dropped into the Gaiety School of Acting to say hello yesterday