Marty Morrissey is hosting a new Sunday night show with unreal guests

By Brian Dillon

May 8, 2020 at 11:56am

We love a bit of Marty Morrissey. So we're pretty buzzed at the fact he'll be hosting a brand new Sunday night show every week on the RTÉ Player.

Marty in the Shed is set to start this Sunday, May 10 with a pretty stellar lineup including actor Chris O'Dowd who will be virtually joining Marty from LA. This week's lineup will also include Instagram star Erika Fox ‘Retro Flame' who will join Marty from New York.

Plus, there will be comedy from Oliver Callan and music from the Kilfenora Céilí Band.

Speaking about the new show, Marty said:

"It’s certainly a bit different to be presenting a show from my Shed in my backyard in West Clare on the Wild Atlantic Way but here goes! I’m deeply honoured to be given this opportunity on the RTÉ Player as I meet new and old friends who will be joining me from all over Ireland, USA, UK & Spain as we all try to cope with this world pandemic."

He added, "We all need to stay safe right now and stay at home and hopefully we can bring a smile to your face for just a half an hour on RTÉ Player."

The lineup for next week's show has also been revealed. Marty will be having virtual chats with Mayo footballer Aidan O’Shea and his girlfriend Kristin McKenzie Vass.

Nicky Byrne will also join Marty on the second episode to talk about self-isolation. Plus, sports star and broadcaster Anna Geary will be chatting to Marty about all things sport and what's it's like in quarantine with her husband.

Marty will also be joined by Al Foran as Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Al Pacino and there will be a special performance from Martin Hayes of The Gloaming from his home in Spain.

To be honest, Marty Morrissey having the chats in his shed is just what we need right now.

Marty In The Shed will go live on the RTÉ Player every Sunday at 7pm.

