Me At 20 - Dublin restaurant shares nostalgic snap for viral challenge

If we thought we were missing our favourite restaurants before, seeing this has 100 per cent confirmed it.

People have been partaking in the Me At 20 trend online, looking back at their younger years and sharing old photos of themselves at the age of 20.

A number of well known Irish faces have jumped on the bandwagon with the likes of Doireann Garrihy, Holly Carpenter and Richie Sadlier posting photos of them as fresh-faced 20-year-olds.

If I thought it was appropriate to do this with hair, I’m better off without it tbqh #MeAt20 #Lurch pic.twitter.com/Q9HcnMlarn — Richie Sadlier (@RichieSadlier) April 17, 2020

Even Cork woman Samantha Barry, editor-in-chief of Glamour magazine, hopped aboard - her throwback pics complete with the must-have gadget of the time... the classic Nokia phone (or blockia as they're sometimes also affectionately referred to).

While it's always entertaining to have a gander through people's photo albums, it's even more fascinating to take a nose through the archives and see what Dublin city of the past used to look like - which is exactly what popular Dublin haunt Coprncuopia did.

Sharing their version of the viral Me At 20 challenge, the restaurant posted two images of what their shop front used to look like back in the day and it's giving us all the feels.

A wholefood and vegetarian restaurant, the much-loved Wicklow Street spot is known for its casual dining, delicious food and sustainable ethos. Not alone in missing their hearty salads and hotpots (a plate of their signature lasagne would go down very nicely right about now), several commented underneath that the snap brought back "such great memories".

Here's hoping we'll be back there chatting over a slice of cake very soon.