Michael D pens heartfelt letter to Jack Charlton on his 85th birthday

By Sarah Finnan

May 8, 2020 at 1:59pm

Legendary Ireland manager Jack Charlton celebrates his birthday today with the hashtag 'Happy Birthday Jack' trending on Twitter in his honour.

Jack Charlton celebrates his 85th birthday today, with Michael D joining well-wishers in congratulating him on the occasion. A letter penned to Jack by Michael D reads:

"Dear Jack,

On this, your 85th birthday, may I join with your many friends and admirers in wishing you a very happy birthday, breithlá shona."

The President went on to express his fondness for "the beautiful game", commending Jack for his achievements adding that "Irish soccer fans were allowed to dream" under his leadership.

"As a lover of the beautiful game, may I join with so many others in adding my appreciation to you for your achievements during your long career, both as a player and as a manager. Your ten years with the Republic of Ireland - in which your achievements irrevocably changed Irish football expectations - will forever be remembered, not just by the people on this island, but internationally."

Fans have been sending heartfelt messages to Jack via Twitter all day, with FAI Ireland following suit and sharing a number of his best moments. Dubbing him "the man who changed Ireland and the Irish", he is responsible for putting a smile on millions of Irish faces.

Thanks for the memories Jack.

