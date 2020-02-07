Phillip Schofield comes out in emotional Instagram post

Popular TV presenter Phillip Schofield has come out as gay in a moving statement posted to his social media.

Joining co-host Holly Willoughby on the This Morning couch, Phillip opened up about his decision to go public.

The statement begins by saying:

"You never know what's going on in someone's seemingly perfect life, what issues they are struggling with, or the state of their wellbeing - and so you won't know what has been consuming me for the last few years. "

Married for almost 27 years, Phillip went on to thank his wife and daughters for their support as he comes to terms with his sexuality.

"My inner conflict contrasts with an outside world that has changed so very much for the better. Today, quite rightly, being gay is a reason to celebrate and be proud."

The 57-year-old praised his wife Steph, describing her as "incredible": "I love her so very much. She is the kindest soul I have ever met."

He also went on to speak of his colleague and presenting partner in crime Holly.

"My friends are the best, especially Holly, who has been so kind and wise - and who has hugged me as I sobbed on her shoulder... Every day on This morning, I sit in awe of those we meet who have been brave and open in confronting their truth - so now it's my turn to share mine."

A statement from Phillip pic.twitter.com/iIE7NcLZ2I — This Morning (@thismorning) February 7, 2020

Phillip ended the candid message by urging people to be kind, especially to his family.