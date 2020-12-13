'Pure magic' - People have big love for The Coronas' annual Christmas gig last night 

Famous for their annual run of festive shows, fans look forward to The Coronas' Christmas gigs all year long. However, with live events currently on the back burner due to public health restrictions, there were some doubts as to whether this year's performance would be able to go ahead.

Determined not to disappoint - and keen to get back doing what they love - The Coronas delighted fans with the news that their traditional Christmas show at the Olympia would still take place this year. Moving from an in-person gig to a virtual one, the band treated the public to a special online show last night.

Live streaming the action straight into people's homes, the group took to the stage at the Dublin venue on Dame Street - pulling out all the stops to ensure it was a gig to remember.

With live music one of the foremost things people are missing, the concert couldn't have come at a better time and people have had nothing but good things to say about the show since it aired last night.

Describing it as "pure magic", it's clear that the virtual gig was every bit as special as other years.

@TheCoronas pure magic last night ..kicked off Festive Season in style 💟🌟.(& few bars of my fav Christmas song too 🤗)..I cant wait to watch it again today 🥰🌈 #BestBandInTheWorld pic.twitter.com/jLpxuTh7ns — Olivia Le Blanc (@LivleblancLe) December 13, 2020

🎄Keeping up our Christmas traditions of @TheCoronas (live-streamed) gig at The Olympia Theatre, Dublin 💚 Great quality production & warm musical vibes 🎶🎸👌🏻🔥 well done all 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/5tozsl7POv — Donna 🇮🇪 (@1badlydrawngirl) December 13, 2020

The Coronas’ Olympia concerts are our Christmas tradition. It was the 1st concert I made it to after I got sick. Even if it takes me a few days to recover, we always go & it’s one of the only festive party style things I get to do, so even just getting to stream it means so much. — Amy Clarkin (@AmyClarkin) December 12, 2020

Also joined by a host of other performers throughout the night, it was very much a family affair and Danny's sister (and fellow musician) Róisín O also made an appearance during the show.

