Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

'Pure magic' - People have big love for The Coronas' annual Christmas gig last night 

By Sarah Finnan

December 13, 2020 at 10:22am

Share:

Famous for their annual run of festive shows, fans look forward to The Coronas' Christmas gigs all year long. However, with live events currently on the back burner due to public health restrictions, there were some doubts as to whether this year's performance would be able to go ahead.

Determined not to disappoint - and keen to get back doing what they love - The Coronas delighted fans with the news that their traditional Christmas show at the Olympia would still take place this year. Moving from an in-person gig to a virtual one, the band treated the public to a special online show last night.

Live streaming the action straight into people's homes, the group took to the stage at the Dublin venue on Dame Street - pulling out all the stops to ensure it was a gig to remember.

With live music one of the foremost things people are missing, the concert couldn't have come at a better time and people have had nothing but good things to say about the show since it aired last night.

Describing it as "pure magic", it's clear that the virtual gig was every bit as special as other years.

Also joined by a host of other performers throughout the night, it was very much a family affair and Danny's sister (and fellow musician) Róisín O also made an appearance during the show.

READ NEXT: This popular Dublin BBQ spot now has a new wine bar too 

Share:

Latest articles

Kids can get free hot chocolate at this Dublin spot today 

This popular Dublin BBQ spot now has a new wine bar too 

12 Days of a Christmas Carol - Dublin celebs team up for special festive project

Dublin restaurant shares stern words in light of recent customer behaviour

You may also love

Saoirse Ronan's Little Women is now available to watch at home

WATCH: Mother and Daithí team up for powerful "love letter to the dance floor"

The Game of the Year for 2020 has been announced

Forbidden Fruit 2021 tickets go on sale tomorrow morning

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.