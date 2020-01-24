Close

Someone has made a Lego version of Grogans on South William Street

By James Fenton

January 24, 2020 at 3:13pm

Grogans on South William Street is well-known for being quite busy on the weekends but you'd be hard-pushed to squeeze into this latest version.

A new Instagram account has emerged called @dublinbricks and, according to its bio, it's 'rebuilding Dublin, brick by brick, pub by pub.' Dublin Bricks is the work of creative designer Gianni who has chosen Grogans as the page's first Lego design with many more promised to follow in its footsteps.

Sitting outside Grogans on a sunny day is one of Dublin's great pleasures and it looks like Gianni has the exterior down to a tee, right up to the happy heads on the two women enjoying their drinks.

View this post on Instagram

Few pints for girls! 🍻

A post shared by Brick Átha Cliath (@dublinbricks) on

As any frequent visitor to Grogan's knows though, you're better off taking your chances indoors with a cheese toastie and a pint once winter hits. Surely Gianni couldn't make an exact replica of said famous Dublin snack though, could he? Think again...

This man's talents appear to be endless. We're looking forward to seeing which Dublin pubs Gianni replicates next. Which ones would you suggest? Let us know in the comments.

In the meantime, you can follow Gianni's work with Dublin Bricks here.

