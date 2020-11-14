The Coronas in hugely generous act for fans as traditional Christmas show confirmed

The Coronas have confirmed that their traditional Christmas show at the Olympia will go ahead this year, albeit it slightly different circumstances to normal.

Usually, The Coronas Christmas shows at the Olympia Theatre are packed with fans but this year that won't be possible due to Covid. Instead, the band have confirmed that they perform a live stream show on Saturday, December 12, direct from the Olympia Theatre on Dublin's Dame Street.

The gig will be a full-production concert and the best part is that the Coronas are so generous, they're leaving it up to fans to decide what they want to pay. Taking to Twitter to announce the news, the band wrote: 'We know it’s been a difficult year for everyone financially, so we’ve decided to make the gig available for whatever it’s worth to you.'

Over the years our Christmas shows at The Olympia Theatre have taken on a life of their own and, for many people, have become part of the annual festivities.

A minimum charge of €2 is being using to cover agent costs and booking fees but after that, it's up to you. Whether you want to spend a fiver, a tenner or feel like throwing in 50 quid, the concert will still come to you live in your living room on December 12. That's a pretty decent gesture by the lads, you'd have to say.

You can book your spot for The Coronas Nowhere We'd Rather Stream show via this link and, while you're here, you may as well check out their performance from last night's Late Late Show below.

