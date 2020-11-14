Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

The Coronas in hugely generous act for fans as traditional Christmas show confirmed

By James Fenton

November 14, 2020 at 3:50pm

Share:

The Coronas have confirmed that their traditional Christmas show at the Olympia will go ahead this year, albeit it slightly different circumstances to normal.

Usually, The Coronas Christmas shows at the Olympia Theatre are packed with fans but this year that won't be possible due to Covid. Instead, the band have confirmed that they perform a live stream show on Saturday, December 12, direct from the Olympia Theatre on Dublin's Dame Street.

The gig will be a full-production concert and the best part is that the Coronas are so generous, they're leaving it up to fans to decide what they want to pay. Taking to Twitter to announce the news, the band wrote: 'We know it’s been a difficult year for everyone financially, so we’ve decided to make the gig available for whatever it’s worth to you.'

A minimum charge of €2 is being using to cover agent costs and booking fees but after that, it's up to you. Whether you want to spend a fiver, a tenner or feel like throwing in 50 quid, the concert will still come to you live in your living room on December 12. That's a pretty decent gesture by the lads, you'd have to say.

You can book your spot for The Coronas Nowhere We'd Rather Stream show via this link and, while you're here, you may as well check out their performance from last night's Late Late Show below.

READ NEXT: Eight feel-good movies that are guaranteed to put you in a better mood

Share:

Latest articles

Ever wonder if takeaways deliver to the Áras? We now know the answer  

There's a new coffee shop open in Donabate this weekend

Weather warning in place for Dublin with 'strong and gusty' winds expected

This virtual Christmas pop-up is a great spot to find gifts by local traders

You may also love

Ever wonder if takeaways deliver to the Áras? We now know the answer  

Matthew Perry confirms date for Friends reunion special

Lovin Games Weekly - Xbox release statement on those vape smoke videos

Beauty & The Beast: The Musical dates confirmed in Ireland for Summer 2021

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.