The IFI have announced their reopening date

The Irish Film Institute (IFI) have confirmed that they will reopen their doors on Thursday, June 10, three days after cinemas are permitted to reopen.

Under the next easing of restrictions, cinemas across Ireland will be permitted to reopen from Monday, June 7 for the first time in 2021. Yesterday, the Irish Film Institute issued an update which says that 'Next week, on Thursday June 10. we reopen our cinema doors to audiences. Tickets for our first screenings will be on sale shortly. Thank you for your ongoing support during this latest period of closure.'

🚨 The IFI is reopening! 🚨 Next week, on Thursday June 10th, we reopen our cinema doors to audiences. Tickets for our first screenings will be on sale shortly. Thank you for your ongoing support during this latest period of closure. pic.twitter.com/PhS3RmL79N — Irish Film Institute (@IFI_Dub) June 1, 2021

Great news for anyone who has missed the IFI or going to the cinema in general. We have too, as this list of things we miss about going to the cinema will attest. How many can you relate to?

(header pic: IFI)

READ NEXT: A new spot is opening in Walkinstown and it might have our new favourite name