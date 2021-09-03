There's a new film set in a Dublin hairdressers and the trailer alone has us in stitches

By Fiona Frawley

September 3, 2021 at 4:57pm

If you're in need of a lol this Friday, we've got you covered.

Feast your eyes on the trailer for Deadly Cuts, a new Irish film by Irish writer and director Rachel Carey that hilariously captures a uniquely Dublin-esque workplace dynamic.

This dark comedy is set in a working-class Dublin hair salon "where the stylists become accidental vigilantes and community heroes as they take on the gang members and gentrifiers threatening their community". Fair play to the gals.

The film also has a stellar cast featuring Angeline Ball (the ridey one from The Commitments), Father Ted's very own Pauline McLynn and some of our fave Irish comedians such as Enya Martin and Dermot Ward.

Give the trailer a look here:

Deadly Cuts will be out in Irish cinemas from Friday 8th October.

It's got action, it's got drama, it's got curly blow dries... what more could you possibly need?

Header image via Shutterstock 

